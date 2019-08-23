Causeway Capital Management Has Lifted Holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) as Share Value Declined; Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Prince Street Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 927,124 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 240,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 1.39 million shares traded. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 25/03/2018 – MITSUI WON’T EXTEND OFFER UNLESS 50.1% AWE HELD PRIOR TO CLOSE; 19/04/2018 – MITSUI LIFE INSURANCE: PLAN TO REDUCE HOLDINGS OF CURRENCY-HEDGED FOREIGN BONDS; 01/05/2018 – SMFG, DAIWA IN TALKS TO MERGE ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANIES:NIKKEI; 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA INTERIM DIVIDEND 9 YEN; 25/05/2018 – Mitsui Fudosan to pour $13bn into overseas projects; 07/05/2018 – Sumitomo Chemical Group of Companies Launches Breakthrough RyzUp 40SG® Plant Growth Regulator for Postharvest Management Programs on Banana; 16/04/2018 – Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Makes Strategic Investment in Turo; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — Japanese trading houses are making big bets on liquefied natural gas as a relatively clean form of energy as regulations on greenhouse gases tighten worldwide. Companies such as Marubeni, Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corp. have all been expanding their LNG businesses in Asia and elsewhere; 27/04/2018 – Mitsui Engineering FY Loss Y10.14B Vs Net Y12.19B; 10/05/2018 – DAIWA, SMFG ARE SAID TO ANNOUNCE MERGER DETAILS TODAY

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65M for 19.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

