Causeway Capital Management Has Increased Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position; Fragasso Group Raised Parker Hannifin (PH) Holding By $804,213

Fragasso Group Inc increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 40.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fragasso Group Inc acquired 4,703 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 1.31%. The Fragasso Group Inc holds 16,323 shares with $2.80 million value, up from 11,620 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $21.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $165.99. About 396,718 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 07/03/2018 Parker Reviews Win Strategy™ Successes and Announces New Financial Targets at New York Investor Meeting; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Parker-Hannifin May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 0.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 10,440 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 20.62%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 2.27 million shares with $145.39 million value, up from 2.26 million last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $11.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 549,072 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA Margins of 10.1%-10.4%; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS

Among 8 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Parker Hannifin had 18 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. Vertical Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) rating on Friday, February 1. Vertical Research has “Hold” rating and $175 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $16900 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 15 with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. Gentile Thomas C sold 319 shares worth $54,806. Bowman William R sold 875 shares worth $150,341. Another trade for 926 shares valued at $150,178 was sold by OBOURN CANDY M.

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Parker Aerospace Supplies Fully Digital Flight Control System for FAA Type-Certified Gulfstream G600 Business Jet – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Thursday, February 21 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of LDOS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Drexel Hamilton.

