Causeway Capital Management Has Increased Its Synnex (SNX) Stake by $63.10 Million; Fulton Bank Maintains Holding in Boeing Co (BA)

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 43.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 643,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.04M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.93. About 951,698 shares traded or 122.14% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,504 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, up from 11,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 29/03/2018 – Lion Is Ready for More Orders After Big Deals for Airbus, Boeing; 15/03/2018 – Is Boeing Caught in Trade War Crosshairs? (Video); 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 30/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO RESOLVE TRENT 1000 ISSUES IN NEXT COUPLE MOS; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management holds 10,722 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il owns 4,830 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 3,062 shares. Ipg Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 1,164 shares. Moreover, Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd has 1.05% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.63% or 2.93 million shares. Scott Selber invested in 1.3% or 7,109 shares. Advsrs Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Family has 0.09% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Ledyard Bankshares owns 3,659 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Marco Investment Mgmt invested in 2,621 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fincl Llc owns 76,864 shares. Bellecapital International Limited reported 923 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Proffitt Goodson Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Country Club Trust Na invested 0.88% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA).

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 10,064 shares to 2,891 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,640 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VSMAX).

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 508,649 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $103.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,478 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).