Causeway Capital Management Has Increased Its Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) Stake by $253.20 Million; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holder Greenwich Investment Management Has Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 1.65 million shares traded or 124.05% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – TO COMPLETELY EXIT RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS AND RE-DEPLOY CAPITAL IN WATER SOLUTIONS & CRUDE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) by 476.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 3.96M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 4.79 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $306.96M, up from 829,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryanair Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $63.43. About 511,167 shares traded. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has declined 41.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAAY News: 11/05/2018 – SPANISH PILOTS’ UNION SEPLA SAYS RYANAIR TALKS HAVE BROKEN DOWN, PLANS TO FILE A LAWSUIT OVER CONTRACTS IN SPAIN; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair CEO says some airlines will not ‘survive’ the winter due to elevated oil prices; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair: 90% FY19 Fuel Hedged at $58/Barrel; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair FY18 Rev EUR7.15B; 08/03/2018 – Ryanair Signed a Union Recognition Pact With Italian Air Pilots Association; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair warns on fuel prices, staff costs and Brexit uncertainty; 24/05/2018 – RYANAIR SAYS NO BID FOR NORWEGIAN BEFORE OR AFTER IAG APPROACH; 20/03/2018 – Ryanair expands in Germany, Austria with Laudamotion stake buy; 28/03/2018 – LAUDAMOTION, RYANAIR ANNOUNCES SUMMER SCHEDULE WITH 21 AIRCRAFT; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair Warns Rising Fuel Costs Will Lead to Shakeout

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 222,962 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $193.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,478 shares, and cut its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Nbw Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.84% or 451,596 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 121,428 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 1.67M shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, Advisory Research Incorporated has 1.53% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 5.26 million shares. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 39,167 shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 18,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 12,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highland Management Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Texas Yale Cap holds 10,775 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.67M shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Virtu Lc stated it has 10,258 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 182,551 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.13 million activity.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59M and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 20,107 shares to 226,308 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 147,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24M for 17.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.