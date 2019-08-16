Causeway Capital Management Has Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $50.39 Million; First National Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $367,184 as Shares Rose

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 23.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 36,063 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 29,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $50.2. About 6.98M shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 276,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.18 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 34.58 million shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent ease newbies aside to maintain lead in China; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited reported 5,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Argent reported 11,442 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 0.03% or 138,344 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.23% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 62,160 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd stated it has 5,428 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Davis R M reported 867,381 shares. Agf Investments Inc reported 752,449 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Co has 0.82% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,234 shares. Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.39% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny holds 0.01% or 4,740 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,732 shares to 69,044 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,734 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 480,936 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $89.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.15M shares, and cut its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM).

