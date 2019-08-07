Causeway Capital Management Has Increased Its Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding by $65.62 Million; Shares Rose; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Allstate Has Lowered Its Holding

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 13,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 49,514 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 62,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 1.79 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 1.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 4.34M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.42 million, up from 3.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $63.28. About 458,932 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 292 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 460,214 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset invested in 17,543 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 13 shares. First Manhattan has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Georgia-based Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Pinebridge LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 11,689 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 347 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co reported 40,831 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 391,016 shares. Brighton Jones Llc has invested 0.11% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 87,741 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 266,790 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $133.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 989,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.29% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 299,606 shares. 1.18M are held by Renaissance Techs Ltd. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, First Merchants Corporation has 0.26% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 23,791 shares. Somerset Tru Communications reported 32,348 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa owns 38,770 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,078 shares. Gm Advisory Group Incorporated invested in 3,650 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stevens Mngmt Lp has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Jpmorgan Chase Company has 1.23M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 83,915 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc holds 0.48% or 24,245 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 15,095 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc accumulated 0.3% or 17,355 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,354 shares.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 48,005 shares to 121,843 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 690,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $564.37 million for 16.35 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

