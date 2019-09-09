Causeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $75.45 Million; Vanguard Group Raised Stake in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB)

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.42 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5.54M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.31 million, down from 6.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.64 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 373,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 20.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 billion, up from 19.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $215.75. About 606,717 shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 1,824 shares to 438,653 shares, valued at $105.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 10,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AvalonBay’s 3-Brand Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Housing Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaukos Corp by 42,535 shares to 3.46M shares, valued at $271.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 104,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

