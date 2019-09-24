Causeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position by $3.97 Million; Share Value Declined; As Electron (EA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Stake

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Electron (EA) by 75.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 110,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 35,571 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60B, down from 146,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Electron for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $97.28. About 859,430 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 180,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 9.24 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.08M, down from 9.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 6.30 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.66 million for 38.60 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3,125 shares. Howe & Rusling reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). California-based Franklin has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 3.69 million shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 0% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Nomura accumulated 822,505 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 4,654 shares in its portfolio. Intrepid Mgmt Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 9,455 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,732 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd invested in 20,883 shares. Sirios Mngmt LP reported 2.8% stake. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 0.09% or 381,784 shares. Markel holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 119,400 shares. 378,886 were reported by National Pension.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amag Pha (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 30.00 million shares, valued at $23.85 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endo Int (Put) (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 2.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in American (NYSE:AMH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri reported 40,365 shares stake. Condor Management accumulated 22,740 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 27,019 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Sigma Planning has 46,937 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Graybill Bartz And Ltd holds 1.33% or 85,227 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 4.60M shares. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 52,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt owns 229,151 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg holds 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 730,394 shares. 135,570 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 24,240 shares. 1,000 are held by Whitnell And.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 834,196 shares to 4.66 million shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 16,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 708,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

