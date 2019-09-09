Causeway Capital Management Has Cut Position in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by $5.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Resources Connection (RECN) Share Price Rose, Holder Renaissance Technologies Has Trimmed Its Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 65,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.36 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 325,960 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 29.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 126,842 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 179,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 56,035 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.)

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 12,500 shares to 122,600 shares, valued at $32.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 313,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Cable One Inc.

Analysts await Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RECN’s profit will be $4.78 million for 27.90 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Resources Connection, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold RECN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tower Research Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Legal & General Gru Plc owns 70,027 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 27,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 35,409 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 27,050 shares stake. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 58,033 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Kbc Grp Nv reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) or 19,326 shares. American Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Highland Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 226,113 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 54,361 shares. Principal Fincl Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.01B for 8.57 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

