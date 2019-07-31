Causeway Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) as Share Value Declined; Bb&T Has Upped Huntington (HBAN) Stake by $352,800

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.72M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9.42 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.97M, down from 11.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 4.74 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in […]; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Bb&T Corp increased its stake in Huntington (HBAN) by 53.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 54,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Huntington for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 3.38M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.02 million for 15.76 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 431,688 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $35.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 804,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 72,858 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 123,738 shares. First Personal Financial Serv has 0.01% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tradition Capital Mngmt Llc holds 1.32% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 165,575 shares. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moors Cabot reported 63,832 shares. Shelton Management owns 202 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 197,198 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 365 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com reported 150 shares. 675,185 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. Asset Mngmt invested in 52,310 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Guardian Life Com Of America invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Nikko Asset Management Americas accumulated 0.37% or 478,397 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communic (NYSE:VZ) by 24,498 shares to 892,488 shares, valued at $52.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Co by 16,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,368 shares, and cut its stake in Fresenius Usa In (NYSE:FMS).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.