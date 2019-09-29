Causeway Capital Management Has Cut Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake By $14.99 Million; Korea Investment Has Decreased Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 40.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.50M shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock rose 5.11%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 2.19 million shares with $23.38 million value, down from 3.68M last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $46.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.51 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS COMMITTED TO ACQUISITIONS THAT FIT CO’S STRATEGY; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS TELEKOM MALAYSIA IMPLEMENTS ASSISTEDGE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS SEES FY19 USD SALES GROWTH AT 6%-8%; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 37.09 BLN RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Infosys to Establish U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis; 30/05/2018 – INFOSYS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AWARD-WINNING CREATIVE AND CONSUMER INSIGHT AGENCY, WONGDOODY

Korea Investment Corp decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 76.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Korea Investment Corp sold 42,000 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Korea Investment Corp holds 13,100 shares with $1.92M value, down from 55,100 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 726,809 shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK); 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States

Korea Investment Corp increased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 6,500 shares to 186,349 valued at $37.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 27,700 shares and now owns 204,759 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verisk Analytics has $15500 highest and $111 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is -17.52% below currents $155.59 stock price. Verisk Analytics had 6 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 1,952 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Ruggie Capital Gp has 0.01% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 522 are owned by Trustmark National Bank Department. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America holds 473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank reported 50,065 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brookstone Management has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Nomura holds 0.07% or 102,000 shares. Curbstone Fin Mgmt Corp holds 0.49% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 12,650 shares. Aperio Group Limited Company holds 0.03% or 51,378 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Ltd Partnership reported 0.34% stake. Oppenheimer & Co holds 0.01% or 2,783 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce Com Inc owns 118,575 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 213 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 785,212 shares.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13M for 34.73 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Telefonica Brasil Sa stake by 113,500 shares to 2.87M valued at $37.42M in 2019Q2. It also upped Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) stake by 159,387 shares and now owns 2.55 million shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) was raised too.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $584.87M for 20.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

