Causeway Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Sabre (SABR) by $35.60 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Shares Rose, Holder Encompass Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake by $35.97 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 11.87 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 13.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.74. About 2.00M shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 01/05/2018 – SABRE RAISED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sabre Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SABR); 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 30/04/2018 – LION AIR SIGNS GDS PACT WITH SABRE TO FUEL GROWTH STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON OPENING SCR 92.1% VS 93.2%

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 675,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.57M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $91.06. About 2.59M shares traded or 58.02% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston International Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Burgundy Asset stated it has 18.91M shares or 4.16% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 49,567 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 11,594 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 12,300 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Regentatlantic Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,323 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 55,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.2% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 50,050 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Tower Rech Capital (Trc), New York-based fund reported 17,168 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability holds 0% or 24,149 shares in its portfolio. Korea Corp invested in 0.01% or 69,600 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 1,824 shares to 438,653 shares, valued at $105.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 103,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.29% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Waratah Capital Advisors Limited invested in 124,076 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 310,546 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.52% or 73,678 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co owns 24,837 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Financial invested in 262 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Serv Company Ma stated it has 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 6,756 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.21% or 8.96 million shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment owns 0.19% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 88,081 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 5,112 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 95,435 shares. Mackay Shields accumulated 0.02% or 22,156 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.03% or 30,376 shares.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 154,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.