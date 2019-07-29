Causeway Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by $2.25 Million; West Chester Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $381,555 as Shares Rose

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 320,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.82M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.59 million, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 932,284 shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6360P FROM 6300P; 26/04/2018 – BARCLAYS SAYS STILL INTENDS TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 6.5 PENCE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MRO: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC – AMENDMENT; 17/05/2018 – CAIRN ENERGY PLC CNE.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 285P FROM 275P; 29/03/2018 – HALMA PLC HLMA.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1245P FROM 1220P; 06/03/2018 – SKY: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – SKY PLC; 08/03/2018 – ISRAEL DISCOUNT BANK LTD DSCT.TA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.50 SHEKELS FROM 11 SHEKELS; 21/05/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Daily Inflows $160.5M; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.88. About 3.23M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,058 shares to 282,730 shares, valued at $27.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 480,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.61 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.