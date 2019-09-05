Causeway Capital Management Decreased Its Sabre (SABR) Holding by $35.60 Million as Stock Value Rose; Sina (SINA) Market Value Declined While Invesco LTD Lowered Its Position

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 36,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 308,059 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 344,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 846,084 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 13/03/2018 – SHANGHAI GOVT SAYS TALKS WITH TESLA STILL GOING ON: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 14/05/2018 – GREENWOODS EXITED TAL, SINA, HZNP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 11.87 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 13.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 2.65M shares traded or 46.36% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages; 16/05/2018 – Sabre announces upcoming webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BARCLAYS BANK – BARCLAYS BANK, ACTING THROUGH ITS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER FOR SABRE INSURANCE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – INTERJET EXPANDS REACH WITH FULL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION ON SABRE; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.53; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34 million for 29.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 175,585 shares to 305,022 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 61,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,434 shares, and has risen its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sina (SINA) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Micron, Nvidia, Qualcomm, SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “27 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,211 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 3,082 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Voya Invest Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,291 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Segantii Capital Management has 0.08% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). New York-based Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 3,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 193,553 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,400 shares. Nomura Inc reported 0.03% stake. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 0.17% or 14,600 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Thomas White Limited has 0.34% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Matthews Cap Ltd owns 199,100 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26M for 32.40 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 32,812 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $142.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 240,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has 4.16% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 18.91M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 800,817 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust holds 38 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc reported 138,173 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank has invested 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 7,540 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cwm reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Earnest Ptnrs Llc reported 630,447 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 80,914 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 40,608 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc has 10,222 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR).