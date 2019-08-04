Causeway Capital Management Decreased Its Novartis A G (NVS) Holding as Shares Rose; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Value Declined, 12 West Capital Management LP Raised Its Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 10,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 282,730 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18 million, down from 292,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COHEN CONTRACT COULD ONLY BE TERMINATED FOR CAUSE, SO PAYMENTS CONTINUED TO BE MADE UNTIL THE CONTRACT EXPIRED BY ITS OWN TERMS IN FEBRUARY 2018; 10/05/2018 – Elizabeth Cooney: EXCLUSIVE: `Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments; 20/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS EXPAND STUDY SHOWED SIPONIMOD (BAF312) REDUCED RISK OF DISABILITY PROGRESSION LARGELY DISASSOCIATED FROM RELAPSES IN PATIENTS WITH SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – NOVARTIS WILL BE ISSUED A CONVERTIBLE DEBT-TO-EQUITY NOTE IN A SPINOUT COMPANY THAT OV HAS CREATED; 17/05/2018 – Novartis’s Top Lawyer is Out Amid Furor Over Payments to Michael Cohen; 16/05/2018 – Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Novartis India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – Glaxo in $13 Billion Consumer Push as Novartis Bets on New Drugs; 18/04/2018 – Sandoz signs agreement with Pear Therapeutics to develop and commercialize prescription digital therapeutics for patients with substance use disorder and opioid use disorders

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 528,840 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IF LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY POSITIVE, AN NDA SUBMISSION ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2020; 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 06/03/2018 Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming March Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88 billion for 18.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 1,824 shares to 438,653 shares, valued at $105.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 343,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Biogen Raises Guidance as It Looks to the Pipeline for Growth – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA accepts Novartis’ application for sickle cell med crizanlizumab – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Novartis’ generic Farxiga – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam invested in 116,202 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 125,138 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 3,720 are owned by Virtu Financial Limited. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 9,650 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.12% stake. 701 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. Ftb reported 16 shares. 11,746 were reported by Citigroup. 11,993 were accumulated by Mackenzie. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 31,101 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 6.43M shares stake. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 10,080 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 2,294 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ultragenyx (RARE) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mirati Inks Deal with Novartis to Evaluate Tumor Candidate – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam advancing global commercialization of Onpattro – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.