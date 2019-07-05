Causeway Capital Management Decreased Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding by $165.44 Million as Stock Value Rose; Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 807,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 170 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35,000, down from 807,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $238.56. About 174,130 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Received 72-Hour Strike Notice From Unions; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Teamsters, Electrical Workers File Strike Notice; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA SAYS FULL OPERATIONS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC AND KOOTENAY VALLEY RAILWAY WILL RESUME MAY 31 AT 0600 LOCAL TIME ACROSS CANADA; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: Teamsters Canada Rail Conference-Train & Engine and Intl Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Issue Strike Notice for April 21; 21/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC UNIONS SAY STRIKE IS STILL `INEVITABLE’; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ENSURES THAT IBEW EMPLOYEES REMAIN ON JOB AND PASSENGER OPERATIONS ARE NOT IMPACTED

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 4.48M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $9,681 activity. On Friday, May 17 the insider STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $240,019.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $334.85 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 25,100 shares to 315,100 shares, valued at $14.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Advisors Ltd Company reported 24,064 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 268,608 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Century Cos Inc reported 12,943 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp reported 3.41M shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 0.04% stake. Da Davidson owns 51,877 shares. Scotia Cap has 33,174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn accumulated 487 shares. Cutter & Com Brokerage owns 0.17% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 45,849 shares. Washington Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 5,248 shares. Farr Miller Washington Dc reported 43,841 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Riverhead Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 152,727 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 137,376 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 114,307 shares to 187,207 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 11,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

