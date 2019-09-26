Causeway Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Alaska Air Group (ALK) as Valuation Rose; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Cut Its Caredx (CDNA) Holding by $900,000

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $900,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 47,704 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 195,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 4.14M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $264.72M, down from 4.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.47. About 38,476 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Down About 4.8%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 35,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 70.37% or $0.38 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.19 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Ks invested in 0.2% or 309,655 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,334 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 466,218 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 5,689 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 220,120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Lc has invested 0.52% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Woodmont Counsel Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Us National Bank De invested in 1,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Bamco Inc New York reported 509,765 shares. Nuveen Asset Llc stated it has 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 144,823 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 0.21% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Orbimed Advsr Limited invested in 827,600 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Company invested in 83,112 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 50,233 shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $14.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.96M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.49 million for 7.43 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Midas Management owns 42,000 shares. 6,035 were accumulated by Hodges Mgmt Inc. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 23,489 shares stake. Causeway Cap Management Limited Company reported 2.9% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Maverick reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Adage Cap Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 205,750 shares. Huntington Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 500 shares. State Street reported 0.02% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 283,270 shares. 11,276 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. 7,312 are held by Asset Mngmt. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 11,329 shares. Northern Corporation holds 1.15M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).