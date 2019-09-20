Causeway Capital Management Cut Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Holding by $2.75 Million; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $619,650 as Share Value Rose

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 35,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $216.17 million, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 1.41M shares traded or 184.48% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,487 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.56 million, up from 7,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $232.85. About 2.53 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q UnitedHealthcare Revenue $45.46B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 2,552 shares. Allen Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.81% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 16,229 are held by Weatherly Asset Mgmt L P. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 11,918 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough reported 32,766 shares. 58,250 are held by Main Street Rech Lc. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.75% or 1.07 million shares. World Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 70,359 shares. Hudock Capital Group Ltd has 2,355 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 78,240 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 1.27 million were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested 0.48% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Newfocus Group Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 33,850 shares or 3.82% of the stock. Ameriprise has invested 0.31% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Burney holds 117,895 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $167.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 74,480 shares to 392,260 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,671 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

