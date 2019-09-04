Causeway Capital Management Cut By $20.04 Million Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding; Unum Group (UNM) Sentiment Is 1.1

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 3.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 572,623 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 15.03M shares with $540.59 million value, down from 15.60 million last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $37.19. About 306,953 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $5.31 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. UNM’s profit will be $287.93M for 4.61 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Donald Smith & Co. Inc. holds 7.17% of its portfolio in Unum Group for 5.53 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 135,318 shares or 6.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grace & White Inc Ny has 4.67% invested in the company for 582,290 shares. The Kansas-based Nuance Investments Llc has invested 3.95% in the stock. Investec Asset Management North America Inc., a New York-based fund reported 593,853 shares.

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.27M for 15.76 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 77,467 shares to 140,909 valued at $5.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) stake by 103,783 shares and now owns 3.60M shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.