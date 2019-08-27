Causeway Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Ing Groep N V (ING); As Mckesson (MCK) Valuation Rose, Holder Scharf Investments Has Lifted Its Holding

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 109,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, up from 918,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 3.34 million shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 11/03/2018 – KB CONDUCTING INITIAL DUE DILIGENCE FOR ING LIFE BID: DAILY; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – 1Q18 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,686 MLN, UP 2.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ING Life Insurance (079440.KS): Interest Margin And Mortality Margin Lift 1Q18; 13/03/2018 – ING scraps plan to give chief executive 50% pay rise; 28/03/2018 – ING CHAIRMAN SPVY BRD VAN DER VEER COMMENTS IN DUTCH PARLIAMENT; 23/04/2018 – ING AGM ADOPTS ANNUAL ACCOUNTS 2017 :INGA NA; 23/04/2018 – ING AGM adopts annual accounts 2017; 13/03/2018 – REG-ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal; 10/04/2018 – ING Groep CDS Widens 15 Bps; 16/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 28.50 FROM EUR 27

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 71,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 598,489 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06M, up from 526,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $8.32 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 2.28M shares traded or 57.74% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 17 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Boys Arnold & holds 0.06% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 3,461 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 10,791 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Knightsbridge Asset Management Lc owns 6.37% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 71,351 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.52% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Stifel Finance Corporation reported 8,521 shares stake. Cornerstone owns 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 144 shares. Fincl Svcs Corp reported 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.12% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 52,871 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd owns 96,095 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mgmt Llc reported 161,122 shares. Yhb Advsrs Inc owns 2,795 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.18% or 139,040 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local AmerisourceBergen distribution center could lose its license over ‘excessive’ opioid sales – Sacramento Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 106,860 shares to 443,846 shares, valued at $62.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 142,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,687 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).