Causeway Capital Management Boosted Its Bp Plc (BP) Position by $1.50 Million; Valuation Declined; Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Rose While Annex Advisory Services Has Trimmed by $1.64 Million Its Holding

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 4.00 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 12/03/2018 – Trump Blocks Broadcom Acquisition Of Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm chief says 5G will put China telecoms groups on top; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Adj EPS 80c; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 34,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 691,848 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.25 million, up from 657,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.19 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. It is down 9.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 21/03/2018 – Setback for Trump admin after tepid offshore oil lease sale; 07/03/2018 – BP to produce up to 700 mcf per day from Egypt’s West Nile Delta fields by end-2018; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO SAYS THE PROPOSED CONCEPT OF NOAKA DEVELOPMENT HAS A HIGHER TOTAL CAPEX THAN STATOIL’S CONCEPT, BUT A LOWER BREAK-EVEN PRICE PER BARREL; 20/04/2018 – Less than a decade after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster, the Trump administration wants to expand offshore drilling; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 50% Interest in Alligin Field; Shell Has Other 50%; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 24/04/2018 – BP chief accused of Cambridge threats; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC – PILOT PROGRAM WITH TESLA WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY AT SOUTH DAKOTA SITE; 27/04/2018 – Weak sterling boosts FTSE 100 after sharp slowdown in UK GDP; 21/05/2018 – VENTURE GLOBAL- UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.91 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 175,106 shares to 928,928 shares, valued at $28.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 13,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,017 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

