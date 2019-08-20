Causeway Capital Management Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $50.39 Million; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Position by $7.05 Million; Stock Declined

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 276,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.18M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $177.33. About 5.69M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 391,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 3,279 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61,000, down from 395,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 247,831 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding Technology; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSH); 05/03/2018 Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Raises Dividend to 8.5c; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Adj EPS 40c

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 68,382 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 533,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold VSH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital invested in 0.03% or 27,968 shares. Bragg Fin Advsrs Incorporated reported 212,687 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 88,600 shares. Cipher Lp has 0.15% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Lpl Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 14,002 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 87,015 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 189,052 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 210 shares in its portfolio. 120,123 were reported by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Inc. Smith Asset Group Incorporated Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Manufacturers Life The reported 298,424 shares stake. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 41,050 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 236,157 shares. Smith Graham & Invest Advsrs LP invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Jefferies Gp Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 16,289 shares.

