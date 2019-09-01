Cato (CATO) to pay $0.33 on Sep 30, 2019; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Has 1.71 Sentiment

First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 94 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 55 reduced and sold holdings in First Financial Bancorp. The funds in our database reported: 73.03 million shares, down from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding First Financial Bancorp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 47 Increased: 68 New Position: 26.

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) is expected to pay $0.33 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:CATO) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.33 dividend. Cato Corp’s current price of $17.13 translates into 1.93% yield. Cato Corp’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 157,349 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 42.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 12/04/2018 – CATO REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 6%; EST. -5.0%; 22/03/2018 – Cato Corp 4Q Loss/Shr 62c; 24/05/2018 – Cato 2018 Annual Meeting Highlights; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 24/05/2018 – The Cato Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – CATO REPORTS MARCH COMP SALES UP 6%; 14/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cato May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory LLC Exits Position in Cato; 12/04/2018 – CATO SEES APRIL COMPS IN HIGH NEGATIVE SINGLE DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – CATO CORP – SAME-STORE SALES FOR QUARTER DECREASED 1% TO LAST YEAR

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding firm for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It has a 11.29 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 185,257 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) has declined 15.87% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 06/04/2018 – News On MainSource Financial Group Inc. (MSFG) Now Under FFBC; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER

Since January 1, 0001, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $141,869 activity.

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $52.50 million for 10.84 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 3.18% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. for 1.57 million shares. First Financial Bank owns 662,970 shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 2.4% invested in the company for 59,350 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 2.06% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 725,500 shares.

More notable recent First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cincinnati stocks plummet as markets fall on China trade war – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “EXCLUSIVE: First Financial opens downtown branch/community space: PHOTOS – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold The Cato Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 19.66 million shares or 0.16% less from 19.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Lta, Texas-based fund reported 12,124 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 0% or 17,965 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 21,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 436,621 shares. Schroder Inv Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 235,608 shares. Northern reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% or 36,109 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 29,400 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 33,077 shares stake. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Trexquant Investment Lp holds 11,215 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 0.03% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO).

More notable recent The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cato reports Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cato Reports Increase In 2Q Net Income And EPS – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cato Reports July Same-Store Sales Up 4% – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Cato Rises After Q2 Results; Retrophin Shares Plunge – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $416.04 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.