Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)’s Financial Results Comparing With TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Both Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.14 N/A 3.38 11.03 TriCo Bancshares 38 3.55 N/A 2.79 13.55

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cathay General Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares. TriCo Bancshares appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cathay General Bancorp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Cathay General Bancorp is presently more affordable than TriCo Bancshares, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cathay General Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% TriCo Bancshares 0.00% 9.1% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that Cathay General Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TriCo Bancshares’s beta is 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 TriCo Bancshares 0 2 1 2.33

Cathay General Bancorp has an average price target of $49, and a 51.00% upside potential. On the other hand, TriCo Bancshares’s potential upside is 16.47% and its average price target is $40.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cathay General Bancorp is looking more favorable than TriCo Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cathay General Bancorp and TriCo Bancshares are owned by institutional investors at 73.8% and 62.4% respectively. Cathay General Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of TriCo Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% TriCo Bancshares 0.13% -1.87% -5.84% 0.08% -2.43% 11.72%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than TriCo Bancshares.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats TriCo Bancshares on 7 of the 11 factors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in Northern and Central California. It accepts demand, savings, money market rate deposit accounts, and time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans. The company also offers installment note collection services; issues cashierÂ’s checks; sells travelers checks; and provides safe deposit boxes and other customary banking services. In addition, it provides independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company operates 58 traditional and 10 in-store branches. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Chico, California.