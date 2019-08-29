Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to pay $0.31 on Sep 13, 2019; Advisory Services Network Has Lowered Green Dot (GDOT) Holding

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CATY) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Cathay General Bancorp’s current price of $32.69 translates into 0.95% yield. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 372,096 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 89.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 9,705 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 20.30%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 1,100 shares with $67,000 value, down from 10,805 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $1.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 500,809 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.61 billion. It offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It has a 9.67 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio consists of commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold Cathay General Bancorp shares while 75 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.37 million shares or 1.60% less from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 61,895 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.03% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Smithfield reported 100 shares stake. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 7,523 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 331,686 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 157,007 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 222,784 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 29,927 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. First Trust Lp owns 201,963 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.21M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4,500 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 13,691 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank & Tru stated it has 0.04% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Among 6 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Green Dot has $100 highest and $2900 lowest target. $72.86’s average target is 136.94% above currents $30.75 stock price. Green Dot had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $94 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Wood. SunTrust maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, March 14. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Guggenheim.

