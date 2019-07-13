Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Comparing side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.66 N/A 3.38 10.60 SVB Financial Group 230 4.24 N/A 19.92 11.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cathay General Bancorp and SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cathay General Bancorp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cathay General Bancorp is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 13% 1.7% SVB Financial Group 0.00% 17.3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.24 beta indicates that Cathay General Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SVB Financial Group has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and SVB Financial Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 SVB Financial Group 0 1 3 2.75

Cathay General Bancorp has a 36.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $49. Meanwhile, SVB Financial Group’s average target price is $270, while its potential upside is 21.48%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cathay General Bancorp is looking more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cathay General Bancorp and SVB Financial Group are owned by institutional investors at 73.7% and 92.9% respectively. Cathay General Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of SVB Financial Group’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -2.93% 1.02% -7.52% -7.28% -14.32% 6.74% SVB Financial Group -8.42% -4.43% -6% -7.23% -28.11% 20.83%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp was less bullish than SVB Financial Group.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Cathay General Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds. The companyÂ’s SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending services. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, brokerage, private equity investment, and business valuation services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel and India. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.