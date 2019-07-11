Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Analysts See $0.87 EPS; Blackrock Build America Bond Trust (BBN) Has 0.87 Sentiment

Blackrock Build America Bond Trust (BBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 27 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 31 decreased and sold holdings in Blackrock Build America Bond Trust. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 6.19 million shares, down from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Blackrock Build America Bond Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 20 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report $0.87 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.43% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. CATY’s profit would be $69.94M giving it 10.13 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, Cathay General Bancorp’s analysts see 4.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 275,870 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 14.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY)

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $33,853 activity. On Monday, February 4 BINGHAM KIM R sold $33,853 worth of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) or 900 shares.

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Cathay General (CATY) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cathay General Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CATY) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “All You Need to Know About Cathay (CATY) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of CATY February 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cathay General (CATY) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold Cathay General Bancorp shares while 75 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 56.37 million shares or 1.60% less from 57.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 11,446 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 46,030 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma has invested 0.06% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Gam Holding Ag accumulated 0.02% or 13,691 shares. Zebra Capital Limited Company accumulated 7,142 shares or 0.13% of the stock. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.12% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 15,922 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 1,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 201,963 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 20,500 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp accumulated 0.03% or 84,353 shares. Comm State Bank owns 16,630 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.01% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 171,937 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 63,965 shares.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. It offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio consists of commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

More notable recent BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BBN: An Interesting Fixed Income Closed-End Fund For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BBN: How Things Change So Quickly – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond Fund: Back On Sale? – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The 8% Income Portfolio: Year-End Review – Durable Income In Good Times And Bad – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 05, 2019.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.