Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) Holder Aqr Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Target (TGT) Share Price Declined, Cambridge Financial Group Increased by $156.67 Million Its Holding

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, up from 79,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 5.16 million shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, A LOW-SINGLE DIGIT INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 41,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 160,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cathay Gen Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 249,703 shares traded. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 14.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cathay General Bancorp Declares $0.31 Per Share Dividend – PRNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of CATY February 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “All You Need to Know About Cathay (CATY) Rating Upgrade to Buy – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Cathay General Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CATY) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 38,613 shares to 79,003 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 5.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.92 per share. CATY’s profit will be $69.94 million for 10.13 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Cathay General Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target declares $0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Target Doing for Amazon Prime Day? – Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “With Prime Membership Saturating, Amazon Needs to Grow Spend Per Customer – International Business Times” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the Valuation of Target Stock Is Lower Than Its Peers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “eBay and Target Ramp Up the Bargains to Compete With Amazon Prime Day – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6,300 shares to 81,339 shares, valued at $7.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,084 shares, and cut its stake in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight.