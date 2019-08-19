Caterpillar Usd1 Common Stock (CAT) Stock Declined While Rathbone Brothers Plc Trimmed Its Stake; Dragoneer Investment Group Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Cut by $4.31 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $261.19. About 48,279 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Usd1 Common Stock (CAT) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 4,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 11,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, down from 16,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Usd1 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 84,790 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 20/04/2018 – Cramer anticipates the results of quarterly reports from Alphabet, Caterpillar and more; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc Usd0.0001 Common Stock by 30,825 shares to 631,370 shares, valued at $65.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rollins Inc Usd1 Common Stock (NYSE:ROL) by 343,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Ftse Emerging Markets Idx Etf (VWO).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.24 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altfest L J And reported 16,010 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 8,343 shares. Horrell holds 0.02% or 226 shares. E&G Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 7,492 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). American Century owns 136,758 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank accumulated 0.08% or 3,055 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 3,795 shares or 0.06% of the stock. B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt reported 18,258 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.05% or 359,863 shares. Smith Moore & reported 0.16% stake. Davis R M Inc has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fulton National Bank Na reported 0.04% stake. First Bank has 5,244 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin And Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.89% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 397,627 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt reported 12,067 shares. Moreover, Swiss Natl Bank has 0.16% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 598,600 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated has 1.52 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge Lp reported 0.87% stake. Weiss Multi has 0.31% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Night Owl Cap Limited Co has 4.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Washington-based Washington Tru Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 32,283 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 3,300 shares. Hitchwood Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 350,000 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Dsam Prtn (London) accumulated 63,280 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin holds 2.52M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Grassi Invest Management invested 1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Miracle Mile Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,000 shares.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85M shares, valued at $142.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.