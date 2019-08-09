Caterpillar (Put) (CAT) Stake Has Lifted by Capital Fund Management Sa; Bancolombia Sa (CIB) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Decreased Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (Put) (CAT) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 472,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.98M, up from 237,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $122.02. About 3.61 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 25/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Industrials hit by Caterpillar, cost pressure fears; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Bancolombia Sa (CIB) by 67.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 75,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 112,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 482,566 shares traded or 87.99% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6,900 shares to 48,630 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp/China (NASDAQ:SINA) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,856 shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bancolombia S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CIB,BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 2,633 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Motco has 263 shares. Cordasco Ntwk holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,530 shares. American Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt reported 36,836 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Northwest Invest Counselors Llc owns 1.32% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 25,204 shares. Livingston Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,758 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 18,624 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. 156,800 were accumulated by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Com. Trustmark Comml Bank Department has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.3% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 400 shares. Hills State Bank accumulated 0.08% or 2,216 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Inc holds 65 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 430,172 shares.