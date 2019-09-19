Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Reaches $130.40 After 6.00% Down Move; UOL GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES SINGA (UOLGF) Shorts Raised By 15.67%

The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 489,925 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – EXPECT HIGHER PRICE REALISATION TO MORE THAN OFFSET MATERIAL COST INCREASE – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts GuidanceThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $73.36B company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $122.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CAT worth $4.40 billion less.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $14500 highest and $10000 lowest target. $125.50’s average target is -3.76% below currents $130.4 stock price. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. Goldman Sachs downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Thursday, August 8. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $13000 target. Bank of America maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, September 12 to “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold Caterpillar Inc. shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.28 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $73.36 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.