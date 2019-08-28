Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Reaches $114.08 1 Year Low; Fairpointe Capital Decreased Its Hormel Foods (HRL) Holding

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased Hormel Foods (HRL) stake by 10.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 133,216 shares as Hormel Foods (HRL)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 1.12M shares with $50.34M value, down from 1.26 million last quarter. Hormel Foods now has $22.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 440,751 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance

The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) hit a new 52-week low and has $109.52 target or 4.00% below today’s $114.08 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $64.18 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $109.52 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.57 billion less. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 1.09M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – European Industrials Bulldozed After Caterpillar’s Guidance; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.87 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $64.18 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is 5.92% above currents $114.08 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold Caterpillar Inc. shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hormel Foods has $42 highest and $3500 lowest target. $39’s average target is -7.98% below currents $42.38 stock price. Hormel Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. Stephens initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, May 24.

