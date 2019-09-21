Caterpillar Del Com (CAT) Shareholder Logan Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $348,976; Fireeye (FEYE) Shareholder Mairs & Power Boosted Stake

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 2,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 42,581 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.80M, down from 45,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.02 million shares traded or 40.99% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WITH RESPECT TO SUPPLIERS, ALTHOUGH CONSTRAINTS REMAIN FOR SOME PARTS & COMPONENTS, CO SEEING IMPROVEMENTS IN MATERIAL FLOWS; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (FEYE) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 25,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 209,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 184,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 1.83 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO PAY CAPPED CALL DEAL COSTS; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold FEYE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 144.32 million shares or 6.51% less from 154.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Millennium Ltd Liability Co invested in 40,038 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Cap has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Hightower Ltd has 420,146 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Us Fincl Bank De owns 109,382 shares. Crosslink reported 804,496 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 300 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Company reported 2.16 million shares. 658 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd. Strs Ohio holds 13,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.94% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) or 642,800 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Gru owns 4,871 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.16% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 85,604 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $222.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 61,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72M shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benedict Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 1,959 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 2,150 shares. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Investment Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 1,490 shares. Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,060 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Lincoln Natl reported 6,634 shares stake. Loudon Management Ltd owns 13,047 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Westfield Communication Ltd Partnership stated it has 744,104 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.09% or 1.12M shares. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.29% stake. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 179,013 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc Inc owns 395,337 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Oh owns 5,263 shares. Hayek Kallen Management has 7,975 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.09 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,739 shares to 40,551 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc Com (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 46,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

