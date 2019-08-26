Caterpillar Del (CAT) Valuation Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $41.72 Million; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Boosted Its American Intl Group (AIG) Holding by $664,608

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 15,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 274,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 259,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 811,947 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 30/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 30); 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 309,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 105,146 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25 million, down from 414,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.28M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone has 39,062 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 1,898 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd reported 45,337 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Birmingham Capital Management Inc Al has 4.07% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 1,520 shares. S R Schill And Assoc stated it has 1,494 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 2,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 14,617 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com Il holds 3,212 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amer Century has 136,758 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 353,384 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc holds 2,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt reported 86,531 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Inc holds 0.32% or 2.55M shares. Ohio-based Private Na has invested 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar reports retail sales for July – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The Goldman Sachs Downgrade of Caterpillar May Actually Be Good News – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Caterpillar’s Global Machine Sales For July Rise 4% – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 9.94 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares to 3,112 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 84,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.