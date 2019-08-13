Caterpillar Del (CAT) Valuation Declined While Arosa Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position; Shell Asset Management Co Stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Trimmed by $723,338 as Shares Declined

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 32,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 56,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 89,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 3.29M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL); 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 4.31M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 30/04/2018 – `As Good as It Gets’ Worry Goes Beyond Caterpillar: Markets Live; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Office Changes; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 32,999 shares to 118,518 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.10M for 12.14 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 125,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cactus Inc.