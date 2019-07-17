Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Declined While Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Lowered by $1.99 Million Its Stake; Rexford Indl Rlty (REXR) Shares Rose While Westpac Banking Trimmed Stake by $433.98 Million

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 14,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47M, down from 210,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 3.54M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Ended 1Q With Enterprise Cash Balance of $7.9B; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 400 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (REXR) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 12,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 667,390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90B, down from 679,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 527,925 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 19.57% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.14% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 19/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY- ON APRIL 17, BOARD OF CO EXPANDED BOARD BY ONE SEAT AND ELECTED DIANA J. INGRAM AS A DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL FUNDED BUY WITH CASH ON HAND, CREDIT DRAW; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Llc owns 0.22% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,843 shares. World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.31% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Kentucky-based Field Main Bancorp has invested 0.21% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Spinnaker Tru reported 28,469 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 83,576 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus invested in 79,792 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Liability invested in 27,000 shares. Callahan Limited Liability Corporation has 47,630 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.79 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Amer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,636 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% or 114,484 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Management owns 450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based American Intll has invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cumberland Advsr reported 3,550 shares. Moreover, Ent Fincl Ser has 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Caterpillar Reports 6% Year-Over-Year Sales Increase – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Caterpillar, GM, Lyft And More – Benzinga” published on March 23, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Could CAT Stock’s Chart Break Down Soon? – Schaeffers Research” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 EPS, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 11.15 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rexford Industrial’s Focus In Southern California Should Drive Long-Term Revenue Growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Two Industrial Properties For $34.5 Million – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Rexford Industrial Acquires Industrial Property For $19.5 Million; Sells Property For $10.4 Million – PRNewswire” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Financial Stocks With Accelerating Growth – Investorplace.com” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial Realty declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Analysts await Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. REXR’s profit will be $30.17 million for 36.40 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,030 shares to 11,047 shares, valued at $1.04 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 12,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).