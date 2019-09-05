Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Has Lowered Its Position by $41.72 Million; As Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 309,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 105,146 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, down from 414,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 3.69 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 09/03/2018 – Dutch Tata Steel says it should be exempt from U.S. tariffs; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS BELIEVES GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS AND FAVORABLE COMMODITY PRICE LEVELS WILL DRIVE MINERS TO INCREASE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.03M, down from 825,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 1.20 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow reported 3,280 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 961,310 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 5,964 shares. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Factory Mutual Ins reported 456,800 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Ghp Investment Advsr holds 0.04% or 2,179 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 63 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bell Fincl Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,530 shares. Blue Edge Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,800 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested 0.77% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 49,202 shares.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 47,700 shares to 379,500 shares, valued at $28.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.30 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Downgrade Keeps Pressure on Caterpillar Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 826,610 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $357.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V (Call) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Inspire Brands promotes Arbyâ€™s CMO to president – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: MKM Partners Starts Darden Restaurants (DRI) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pinnacle Finance Prns Inc stated it has 1,840 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated owns 1,445 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ashfield Prtnrs Lc reported 2,963 shares stake. Hrt Fin Ltd Com holds 1,734 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 209 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation invested 0% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 20,700 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 2.65M shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.07% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Raymond James Finance Svcs invested in 25,401 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 914 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Bokf Na owns 0.14% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 48,495 shares. First Personal Fincl Services owns 45 shares.