Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Declined While Citadel Advisors Raised Stake; Nantahala Capital Management Lifted Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Holding

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 102.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 1.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326.33 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 1.72M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.58M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 182,927 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 853,888 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $61.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 431,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95M shares, and cut its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Shoker Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Edgestream Prtn LP holds 0.27% or 13,409 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.31% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 2,843 were accumulated by Diligent Ltd Co. Markel stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Chem National Bank invested in 0.44% or 29,001 shares. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moneta Gp Investment Advisors Lc owns 20,112 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 33,079 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hgk Asset Incorporated invested in 2,403 shares. 11,443 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund. Conning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 15,148 shares. 6,384 were accumulated by Ipg Advsr Limited Liability Company.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5,100 shares to 190,700 shares, valued at $15.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Call) (NYSE:ITW) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,200 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).