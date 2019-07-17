Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stock Declined While Arosa Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $14.85 Million; Credit Suisse Ag Lowered Its Beazer Homes Usa (BZH) Holding by $837,540

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.77. About 3.22 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS PRICE VERSUS COST WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR THE REST OF THE YEAR– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table)

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (BZH) by 23.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 76,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,720 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 317,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 324,857 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 33.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BZH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 25.45 million shares or 6.54% less from 27.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Assetmark has 49 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company holds 0.02% or 40,690 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 241,720 shares. 2 are owned by Carroll Financial Associate Inc. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,284 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 28,144 shares. Brandes Invest Prtn Lp reported 11,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Management has 14,409 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 51,050 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company invested in 211,567 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 937,097 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BZH INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Beazer Homes USA, Inc.; Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K are Encouraged to Contact the Firm — BZH – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Taylor Morrison, Beazer Homes’ La Porte community open for sales – Houston Business Journal” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH), PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) & Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update – GlobeNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigations of Beazer Homes USA, Inc., NIO Inc., and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Analysts await Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 53.66% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BZH’s profit will be $6.09 million for 13.89 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Beazer Homes USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.74 million shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $184.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Au Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) by 102,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 191,926 shares to 497,782 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 447,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 590,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.88 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.