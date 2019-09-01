Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake Boosted by Eagle Global Advisors Llc; Leuthold Group Cut Its Williams (WSM) Holding by $2.72 Million

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 5,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 22,118 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 16,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.91 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 48,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 59,999 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 108,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 1.96M shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUES $5,475 MLN – $5,635 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 21/04/2018 – DJ Williams-Sonoma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSM); 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – INSCAPE CORP – ENTERED TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAMS-SONOMA ON BEHALF OF ITS WEST ELM BRAND, WITH AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF MAY 9, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Management invested 0.3% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 810 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviance Cap Ltd Com stated it has 19,159 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 308,052 shares. Verition Fund Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability holds 17,516 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of stated it has 10,500 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 7.59M shares in its portfolio. Euclidean Technologies Limited has 16,735 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Oxbow Lc, Texas-based fund reported 36,137 shares. Assets Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 96,780 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc holds 182,586 shares. Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 395,107 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 38,469 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 1,696 shares to 29,224 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness owns 11,559 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Investment Techs Incorporated reported 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Palladium Prns Limited Liability invested in 20,393 shares. Convergence Invest Limited Co reported 1,659 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 0.18% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 474,556 shares. 5,499 were accumulated by Cypress Grp Inc. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.11% or 13,449 shares. Olstein Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.85% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 38,000 shares. Legal And General Group Plc reported 3.40M shares stake. Eagle Ridge Investment Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,533 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,443 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund. Staley Cap Advisers Inc reported 0.11% stake. Riverhead Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,494 shares. Woodstock owns 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 5,603 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 67,380 shares to 410,930 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 129,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25M shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

