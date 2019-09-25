Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shares Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Raised by $14.42 Million Its Holding; Cullen Capital Management Stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Has Decreased by $29.69 Million as Market Value Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 390,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 236,050 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.09 million, down from 626,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 14.31 million shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 132.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 186,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35M, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $125.99. About 3.09 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hutchinson Ca has invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Meiji Yasuda Life Company stated it has 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Blackrock holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 34.99 million shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 210 shares. 48,894 were accumulated by Greenwood Gearhart. Lincoln National holds 0.04% or 6,634 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Management owns 13,802 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 1,015 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr, Colorado-based fund reported 2,161 shares. Smith Salley Associate holds 7,401 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt owns 18,566 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,845 shares. Company Bankshares holds 121,041 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,475 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.54 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Davenport Llc has 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 730,915 shares. Dana Invest accumulated 0.63% or 165,806 shares. Tributary Cap Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, North Star Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 90,136 shares. Seabridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 4,889 shares in its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 13,348 shares. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 1.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc holds 143,824 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.9% or 367,067 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). West Coast Fincl Limited Company invested in 79,290 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Charles Schwab Advisory reported 5.19M shares stake. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 144,650 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.95% or 153,780 shares. 21,719 are held by Wedgewood Pa.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Engie (GDSZF) by 53,720 shares to 174,100 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,090 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).