Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Trimmed Stake; As Bankfinancial (BFIN) Stock Declined, Holder Pl Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $9.17 Million

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 47,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $132.94. About 1.91 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – APPOINTED STEVE FERGUSON A VICE PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.54. About 47,363 shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 103,000 shares to 206,000 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,500 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 67 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Limited invested in 0% or 188,964 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 178,343 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 433,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 8,844 shares. Pl Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 975,189 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 107,838 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Renaissance Limited Co invested in 982,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Strs Ohio stated it has 36,600 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 186,024 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 108,300 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 8,610 shares. Whittier Communication holds 61,296 shares. Da Davidson invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cornerstone Advsr has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,023 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 0.25% or 7.22 million shares. Homrich Berg has 6,733 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Highland Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,517 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,565 shares. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 37,055 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Bailard has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 2,880 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Company owns 86,550 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,819 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,135 shares to 35,908 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).