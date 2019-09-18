Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Has Lifted Position by $782,000; Cerner (CERN) Shareholder New York State Common Retirement Fund Raised Holding

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 32,350 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 26,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $130.47. About 2.23M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 7,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.50M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $67.26. About 601,192 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 14,361 shares to 86,646 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Invests Limited Co stated it has 2,437 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.04% or 86,399 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability accumulated 102,383 shares. Next Century Growth Lc holds 0.37% or 21,977 shares in its portfolio. Motco stated it has 421 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 6,613 shares. Windsor Mngmt Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Mairs Power owns 7,040 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 24,530 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.06% or 199,661 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Investment Management holds 1.51% or 13,047 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Llp invested in 0.21% or 7.10 million shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp reported 48,373 shares. Charter Tru Communication holds 1.16% or 73,357 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Natl Bank invested in 0.05% or 1,571 shares.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Caterpillar Stock Still a Buy After Its 18% Surge? – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar: Thoughts On The 5-Day $10/Share Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Caterpillar and Deere Stocks Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Fall After Oil Attacks in Middle East – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “VA launches training program for Cerner’s incoming EHR – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Up 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 25, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP holds 8,898 shares. Duncker Streett And stated it has 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 657,619 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp accumulated 637 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd invested in 29 shares. Farmers Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 73 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.04% or 74,358 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 51,962 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 2,513 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 83,919 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. The California-based Telos has invested 0.95% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 5,529 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 9,375 shares. 30,512 were reported by Ashfield Capital Partners Llc.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 56,825 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $260.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Employers Hldgs Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 8,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,200 shares, and cut its stake in Etrade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).