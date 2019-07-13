Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Stake by $54.52 Million; Seabridge Investment Advisors Maintains Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 4.64M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 98.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 403,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,964 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 409,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.05 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR) by 33,242 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,499 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

