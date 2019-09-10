Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Cut Its Stake; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined While Greenwood Gearhart Has Lowered Its Holding by $352,782

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 8,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 84,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47M, down from 93,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $127.25. About 4.30M shares traded or 4.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR CEO:`CERTINALY NO CONCERN ABOUT PEAK’ RIGHT NOW; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 70,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 145,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.01 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,133 shares. 63,986 are owned by Brown Advisory. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 2,205 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Roundview Cap Limited Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 12,015 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.12% or 2.25 million shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 191 shares or 0% of the stock. 135 were accumulated by Wealthcare Capital Ltd Liability Com. Fundx Gp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.37% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,000 shares. Natixis has invested 0.35% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Papp L Roy Assoc accumulated 11,040 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 7.22M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.03% or 1,898 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 0.32% or 6,320 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,260 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.