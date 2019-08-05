Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Hightower Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $1.83 Million; As Philip Morris Intl (PM) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $54.35 Million

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 13,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 270,361 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.63 million, down from 283,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.09. About 443,380 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63M, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $83.2. About 212,229 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 10.56 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 41,023 shares to 112,438 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 972,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 987,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: A Lackluster Showing – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Blue-Chip Stocks Under Pressure on Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Stock Set for Another Post-Earnings Drop – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or invested in 0.38% or 8,788 shares. First Bankshares Com Of Newtown invested in 10,706 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mathes invested in 24,820 shares. Affinity Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.9% or 32,338 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,260 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank owns 14,444 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Foster & Motley invested in 3,022 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt owns 0.5% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 534,683 shares. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 3,734 shares. United Advisers Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 342,354 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs invested in 0.07% or 5,999 shares. 39,720 are owned by Noesis Cap Mangement. Delta Asset Limited Com Tn holds 62,351 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 3,532 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Heartland Consultants Inc has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,387 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 31,860 shares. Bryn Mawr stated it has 33,760 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc owns 543,613 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks reported 533 shares. 1St Source Bancorp owns 7,592 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Adage Partners Grp Limited owns 1.95 million shares. Staley Advisers holds 248,021 shares. Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Holt Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.67% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech stated it has 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 37,006 were reported by Lvw Lc. Trustco Savings Bank Corporation N Y has invested 0.52% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). North Star Asset stated it has 0.54% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Burney reported 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 245,324 shares to 4.64 million shares, valued at $38.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The S&P 500â€™s 5 Best Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spotlighting IQOS After A Strong Quarter At Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Can Still Overcome Muted Expectations in Q2 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.18 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.