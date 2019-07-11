Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Discovery Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Declined; Symmetry Peak Management Has Lowered Its Salesforce Com (Put) (CRM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $158.45. About 5.65 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 46.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 364,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 423,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.31 million, down from 787,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.48. About 2.15M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – License: JLG Unveils Hungry Caterpillar Subscription App; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.75-$8.75; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78B for 10.70 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.16 million for 440.14 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity. $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Roos John Victor. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, February 6. Harris Parker sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. Benioff Marc also sold $1.49M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, January 23. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $749,873 on Wednesday, January 23. Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $777,823.

