Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Commerce Bank Lifted Its Position; Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined While Pitcairn Company Has Increased Holding by $342,144

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 20,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, up from 18,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.47 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 2,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 121,041 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.50 million, up from 118,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.51 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 41 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR CFO ANDREW BONFIELD PREVIOUSLY CFO OF NATIONAL GRID; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3,573 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $547,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,141 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADSK October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cannabis Company Backed By Jay-Z And Joe Montana Gets New Execs, Board Members – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Autodesk Analysts: Sell-off May Be Overreaction, Fundamentals Remain Strong – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Market Preview: Tariffs – The Real Enemy Of Stock Market; Stocks To Watch (ADSK, BBY, BOX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Friess has 1.14% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 96,000 shares. New York-based Arrow Financial Corp has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 3,424 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.44% or 49,119 shares. L And S Advisors Inc holds 0.12% or 5,412 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 0% stake. Guardian Life Of America reported 631 shares. Geode Cap Management Llc reported 2.92 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Legal And General Public Limited Co holds 0.12% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Srs Inv Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 486,589 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Main Street Limited Com holds 0.13% or 3,450 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 74,351 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,636 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 39,223 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Deere And Caterpillar, Sees ‘Likely Need To Cut Production Soon’ – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Caterpillar (CAT) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,481 were reported by Security Natl Communication. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Communications holds 0.21% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 11,977 shares. Kessler Inv Limited Com holds 90 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jennison Ltd Liability owns 416,159 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt reported 37,645 shares stake. Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.44% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 2,275 were reported by Violich Management Incorporated. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.66% or 239,740 shares. Penobscot Invest Management holds 6,910 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,299 shares. Wright Investors Ser owns 0.5% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 9,679 shares. 14,185 are owned by Strategic Finance Inc. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 3,531 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 30,107 shares to 7.21M shares, valued at $430.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 6,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,992 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.