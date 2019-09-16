Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Ashfield Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Raised Its Stake

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 2,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 83,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36M, down from 85,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $133.17. About 1.79M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $176.37. About 7.82M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Financial lifts funding to over $12 billion – Bloomberg

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DE, CAT downgraded at Wells Fargo – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Is Caterpillar (CAT) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar: Thoughts On The 5-Day $10/Share Rally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar Stock Flashing 2 Warning Signs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,599 shares to 56,601 shares, valued at $10.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 33,182 shares. 414 were reported by Perkins Coie Trust Com. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Bender Robert has 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,974 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has invested 0.17% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Farmers And Merchants holds 25,201 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 36,600 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Argyle Capital Management Inc has 1.13% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Greystone Managed Invs reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 5,964 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2,400 shares. Eidelman Virant, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,116 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Company reported 1,020 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 11.52 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.