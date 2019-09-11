Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Increased Holding by $1.52 Million; Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holding by $12.16 Million; Share Value Rose

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 11,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 611,763 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.89 million, up from 600,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.85. About 951,474 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 56 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Caterpillar Announces New Industrial Power Systems Vice President; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 51,064 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 175,504 shares to 782,679 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cosan’s (CZZ) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cosan Limited (CZZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2019: TOT, EQNR, CZZ, OBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30,599 shares to 314,382 shares, valued at $112.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 147,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,647 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Dow Sinks as Trade Jitters, Growth Worries Slam Markets Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Looking for Direction – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Jumps as U.S.-China Agree to Trade Talks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.32% or 185,843 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Company accumulated 210 shares. 19,411 are owned by Twin Tree Management Lp. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 2,657 shares. Wealthquest has 1,504 shares. S R Schill And stated it has 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Staley Capital Advisers has invested 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Edge Wealth Mgmt owns 63 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp has 0.5% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 47.13M shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank owns 471,121 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp accumulated 920,618 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 373,804 shares. Florida-based Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.07% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Kanawha Management Lc reported 28,559 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Com holds 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 11,100 shares.